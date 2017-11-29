Family: Unarmed VCU graduate fatally shot in head by U.S. Park Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The family of a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate who was shot by U.S. Park Police after a short chase in northern Virginia has died.

The family of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean, Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday that he died Monday night at Inova Fairfax Hospital, 10 days after the shooting.

In the statement released to the Washington Post, Ghaisar’s family said that he was shot three times in the head and suffered irreversible brain damage.

The Washington Post reports that an FBI spokeswoman confirmed Ghaisar’s death on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Park Police previously said that the chase began after a vehicle fled a crash scene. The chase continued several miles from Alexandria into Fairfax County before Ghaisar crashed at an intersection.

Park Police said it was unclear whether the suspect was shot before or after he crashed.

Ghaisar’s family said he was unarmed. His family says he was an “American-born citizen of Iranian heritage.”

According to the Washington Post, Ghaisar graduated from VCU in 2015 with a degree in accounting and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

