Duncan, Lamb help Vermont hold off Richmond, 71-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Ernie Duncan scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the second half and Anthony Lamb scored 14 to help Vermont hold off Richmond for a 71-65 win on Wednesday night.

Duncan was 7-of-11 shooting, including five 3-pointers, while Trae Bell-Haynes had 10 points and six assists for Vermont (6-1).

Duncan and his younger brother, Everett Duncan, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 10-6 and the Catamounts led the rest of the way. Richmond (1-6) pulled within one point on three occasions in the second half, the last coming on a 3 by Jacob Gilyard with 7:38 to play, but Ernie Duncan answered with a 3-pointer and Lamb hit two free throws to give Vermont a 60-54 lead with just fewer than five minutes left.

Khwan Fore’s layup trimmed the deficit to two points with 1:49 to go, but Ernie Duncan made a short jumper and the Spiders had a turnover, two missed free throws and missed two 3s on their next four possessions. Bell-Haynes and Ernie Duncan made 4 of 4 free throws in the closing seconds to seal it.

All five Richmond starters scored in double figures, led by Nick Sherod’s 14 points.