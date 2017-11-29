Deputies search for trailer stolen from Caroline County church

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a trailer that was stolen from a church.

Deputies say the trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15 from Wright’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 8063 Ladysmith Road.

The trailer bears Virginia permanent trailer tags 755551TL.

If you have anyone information into the whereabouts of the trailer, you are asked to contact Investigator J. Humphreys at (804) 633-3497 or the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400 with any information on the stolen vehicle. If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or our anonymous tip line at (804) 633-1133.

