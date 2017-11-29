Crews gearing for Grand Illumination in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people will fill the James Center in downtown Richmond Friday for the 33rd Annual Grand Illumination.

Crews spend months preparing by hanging thousands of lights at each building, setting out 95 reindeer and making sure everything is in place to kick off the holiday season.

Marketing Director Kimberly Carter has been making the Grand Illumination come to life for the past 15 years.

“Every year I wanted it bigger and better and grander, and we had Aaron Carter on the Madonna stage in the middle of 10th Street,” Carter said. “But honestly, we like that it’s a local Richmond tradition.”

8News will be on the move this Friday, bringing you the news where you live LIVE from the James Center beginning at 5 p.m.

Carter said every two years they re-wrap the reindeer and paint them white again. She said many of their reindeer are between 20 and 25-years-old.

But just 48 hours before show time, they’ll still have one grand surprise.

“This incredible surprise that you won’t be able to see from the ground and it may or may not happen,” Carter said. “I really almost don’t want to say anything because we got men on the scaffolding right now, trying to make more lighting happen for this event.”

The Grand Illumination celebration will be from 5:50 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you leave with a sense of peace and community, I think that will be a super message to take away,” Carter said.

