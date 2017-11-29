Crash closes portion of Le Gordon Drive in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Le Gordon Drive between Garnett Lane and Martinet Crossing are closed due to a crash.
Chesterfield Police tweeted out the traffic alert shortly before 10 a.m.
VDOT says there are also downed power lines.
Drivers can use Charter Colony Parkway as an alternate route.
Stay with 8News for updates.
Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.