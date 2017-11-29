Crash closes portion of Le Gordon Drive in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Le Gordon Drive between Garnett Lane and Martinet Crossing are closed due to a crash.

Chesterfield Police tweeted out the traffic alert shortly before 10 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Le Gordon Road will be closed for several hours between Garnett Road and Marinett Crossing due to a vehicle crash. @VaDOTRVA @ChesterfieldVa — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) November 29, 2017

VDOT says there are also downed power lines.

Drivers can use Charter Colony Parkway as an alternate route.

