CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in the north end of the county.

Fire officials said the fire started in the house’s basement and said that no people were injured.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Traymore Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

