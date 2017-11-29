Charlottesville rally organizer seeks permit for 2018 event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man who organized a white nationalist rally that ended in deadly violence in Charlottesville is seeking a permit for a similar event in the summer of 2018.

Local media report that Jason Kessler published an image of an application on his website. The image indicates Kessler applied Monday for a rally in Emancipation Park on Aug. 12. The application to the city indicates Kessler expects 400 people to participate.

Everybody get ready cause we're doing another rally August 11-12th 2018. And this time we will actually be able to speak. #BacktoCharlottesvillehttps://t.co/Ikc7xH1gF5 — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 29, 2017

Emancipation Park was recently renamed. It had formerly been for Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.

At the rally on Aug. 12, a woman was killed when a car ran into a group of people protesting the rally. At least 19 others were injured during clashes.

