Cat dies, 7 displaced in Chesterfield County basement fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire officials said that a cat died and seven people were displaced by a basement fire in the county’s north end.

Officials said the fire started in the house’s basement and that none of the residents were injured.

However, all four adults and three children living in the home were displaced. A pet cat also passed away in the fire.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of Traymore Road.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

