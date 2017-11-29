1 injured after small plane crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured after a small plane crashed in an open field in Hanover County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in a field near River Road and Williamsville Road. Authorities tell 8News the pilot crashed during takeoff and suffered minor injuries.

8News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.