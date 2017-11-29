3 people hospitalized after alcohol-related crash in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police report that three people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Essex County Wednesday evening.

Police said that alcohol was a factor leading up to the crash, which happened in the 700 block of Supply Road in Essex.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle ran off the road into a tree before flipping.

One passenger was taken by ambulance to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, but the other two were taken by Med Flight to MCV hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

