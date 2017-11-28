Who is Seminole Heights murder suspect Howell Donaldson? Tampa police make arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have made an arrest in the four recent murders in Seminole Heights.

Howell Donaldson was arrested after police received a tip from a Ybor City McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

Police took Donaldson in for questioning after a gun was recovered from the scene.

Donaldson is accused in the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboaand Ronald Felton.

He has been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

It has been 51 days since the first murder in the neighborhood.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.