West Virginia man gets probation for impregnating 11-year-old family member

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP/WRIC) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five years’ probation and 50 years of supervision following his conviction for incest and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2011 who was forced to get an abortion.

The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington reports that Michael Joe Adkins of Ona entered a Kennedy plea two years ago, conceding there was enough evidence for a conviction without admitting guilt.

Cabell County Judge Paul Farrell imposed the sentence last week reached under a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense. Adkins will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo therapy.

Farrell got the case after Judge Alfred Ferguson rejected a plea deal without prison.

A family member said that the victim who is now 18 still lives in fear of Adkins.

Amanda Adkins, the defendant’s estranged wife who pleaded guilty to child neglect in 2015, was subsequently sentenced by Ferguson to 18 months’ probation and 10 years of supervised release.

