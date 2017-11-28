Tractor trailer hauling frozen chicken overturns on I-295 north ramp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from I-295 north to Route 5 east (Exit 22A) in Henrico County is closed until further notice after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said the tractor trailer was hauling 34,000 pounds of frozen chicken from North Carolina to Maryland. The driver sustained minor injuries and was charged with reckless driving.

CONT.: Tractor trailer headed to Maryland carrying 34K lbs of frozen chicken. Driver received minor injuries. Ramp from I-295N to Route 5 (Charles City exit) will be closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/k3euDxRRB6 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) November 28, 2017

As cleanup is expected to take several hours, VDOT encourages drivers to use the cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to access eastbound Route 5, starting with Exit 22B to Route 5 west, then taking the ramps to I-295 south and then to Route 5 east.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.