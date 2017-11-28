Tractor trailer hauling frozen chicken overturns on I-295 north ramp in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from I-295 north to Route 5 east (Exit 22A) in Henrico County is closed until further notice after a tractor trailer hauling frozen chicken overturned.

VDOT encourages drivers to use the cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to access eastbound Route 5, starting with Exit 22B to Route 5 west, then taking the ramps to I-295 south and then to Route 5 east.

State Police told 8News that cleanup is expected to take several hours.

