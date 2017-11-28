Strong second half defense leads VCU over Appalachian State 85-72

The following comes directly from VCU:

SHARP-SHOOTING WILLIAMS LEADS FOUR IN DOUBLE FIGURES AS RAMS WIN 85-72

Score: VCU 85, Appalachian State 72

Location: Richmond, Va. (E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center)

Records: VCU 4-3, Appalachian State 4-4

Attendance: 7,637 (103rd consecutive sellout)

The short story: Senior point guard Johnny Williams supplied a well-rounded performance with 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals to lead VCU as it pulled away in the second half from Appalachian State Tuesday.

OPENING TIP

· Of Williams’ season-high 18 points, 12 came from the 3-point line. The senior, who entered the game 3-of-11 from beyond the arc this season, buried 4-of-6 from deep Tuesday, including one as time expired in the first half. .

· Senior forward Justin Tillman was 6-of-9 from the floor on his way to a team-leading 21 points.

· Senior forward Khris Lane grabbed six rebounds and added 17 points to the mix.

· Sophomore guard De’Riante Jenkins shot 5-of-8 from the floor and knocked down 3-of-3 from deep. It was Jenkins’ fourth straight game scoring in double figures.

· Junior guard Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers with 19 points and five rebounds. Shabazz was followed by freshman Justin Forrest and sophomore Isaac Johnson who reeled in a combined 22 points.

THE DIFFERENCE

· The Rams held a one-point edge at halftime, but used a 7-0 burst – the last five points from Williams – to take a 65-54 lead with 11:44 remaining. The Mountaineers would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way, and VCU’s lead grew to as much as 17 points.

· VCU got off to a hot start by hitting six of its first nine field goals on the way to an 11-2 advantage. But Appalachian State knotted it up with just over six minutes to play in the first half following an 11-4 run punctuated by a Tyrell Johnson dunk.

· The last six minutes of the first half featured 10 lead changes with VCU holding a 46-45 advantage going into the locker rooms.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· The Rams shot 49 percent (22-of-59) from the floor, including 50 percent (10-of-20) from beyond the 3-point arc. Jenkins and Tillman combined for a perfect 5-of-5 from long distance.

· VCU held Appalachian State to 1-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.

· The Rams forced 19 Mountaineer turnovers and cashed in to the tune of 21 points.

NEXT UP

VCU plays host to Old Dominion Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Siegel Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MASN will broadcast the matchup.