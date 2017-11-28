Richmond’s Golden all the way back from on-court collapse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Coming into the Vermont game, Richmond redshirt freshman Grant Golden was leading the Spiders in scoring and blocks and was second on the team in rebounds. The Atlantic 10 named him rookie of the week after a week in which he averaged 20 points per game at the Cayman Islands Classic and then scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double double against Georgetown on Saturday.

Not bad for a guy that missed most of his first year with a heart condition.

Golden collapsed on the court during the first half of Richmond’s loss to Texas Tech on December 17, 2016 at the Robins Center. Doctors performed a heart ablation on Golden after the incident, and the NCAA granted him a medical redshirt, essentially giving him a do-over on his freshman year.

He has since made the most of it. Unfortunately for Golden, the Spiders are 1-5 so far this season. He is hoping to continue playing well as the Spiders take on Vermont Wednesday.