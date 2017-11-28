Police: Richmond woman wakes up to stranger in her bedroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police sent an alert to students after receiving a report of a breaking and entering that happened near campus early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of W. Marshall Street.

Police said the woman was awoken to a noise in her apartment.

“She sat up and observed a black male in her room,” VCU Police said in the alert. “She yelled at the male who fled out of the rear of the residence and was last seen running westbound on foot.”

The suspect is described to be in his mid-30’s. He was wearing a black hate, black hoodie and white shoes.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation.

