Police: ‘Heroic’ K-9 helped apprehend suspect charged with ramming vehicle into home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police K-9 is being credited with helping apprehend a suspected drunk driver who was ramming his vehicle into an occupied home in Prince George County.

Police said they were called to a residence in the 18000 block of Loving Union Road on Monday, November 27 at around 5:20 p.m. for an unknown subject who was allegedly circling the home in a pickup truck and had struck trees and a fence. The suspect also allegedly rammed the pickup into the front of the occupied residence.

When officers arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that was in the front lawn facing the home. After the suspect repeatedly denied to comply with officers’ commands, an officer released his patrol K-9, Chase, which entered the vehicle through an open windown and engaged the suspect, providing officers with an opportunity to take the suspect into custody. A loaded pistol was also located inside the truck.

The suspect, who has been identified as 48-year-old Joseph E. Perkinson of Sussex County, has been charged with felony destruction of property, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

Police have not made any connection between the suspect and homeowner, who was not injured during the incident.

The suspect received bite wounds on his left arm.

“Without the heroic efforts of K-9 Chance, the outcome of this situation very likely would have been more consequential,” Prince George County Chief of Police W. Keith Early said in a release.

