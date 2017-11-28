Police: Former Marine colonel charged with sex crimes with minors in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Marine Colonel and commander of the Marine Corps’ Wounded Warrior Regiment has been arrested on felony charges that stem from alleged sexual misconduct with children committed in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say Todd Shane Tomko committed the crimes with three juvenile victims in the city from 2002 to present day. Tomko knew each of the victims, according to police.

He’s currently being held in Illinois and awaiting transfer to Virginia Beach. There, he’ll be served warrants for three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of felony cruelty to children.

Tomko faced a court-martial trial in May 2016 after allegations of sexual misconduct with subordinates. He eventually pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including having inappropriate contact over text messages and Facebook with enlisted subordinates, conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, possessing anabolic steroids and unprescribed testosterone as well as to violating a recently served military protective order.

He was sentenced to two months of jail time and a $20,000 fine after the trial.

According to the Washington Post, Tomko was first diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress after being relieved from his post at the Wounded Warrior Regiment in 2015.

“I can’t tell you the number of times in my life I’ve been told I needed to get help, but how could I?” he said during the 2016 trial.

Tomko was the commanding officer of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment from June 2014 through February 2015, 8News sister station WAVY confirmed.

