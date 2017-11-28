PHOTOS: Fire extinguished at Henrico County home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after crews battled a house fire in Henrico County Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to home, located in the 1900 block of Bridgewater Drive, at around 10:40 a.m. and found smoke coming from the two-story structure.

The incident was marked under control in 15 minutes.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Henrico house fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.