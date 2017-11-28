PHOTOS: Fire extinguished at Henrico County home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after crews battled a house fire in Henrico County Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to home, located in the 1900 block of Bridgewater Drive, at around 10:40 a.m. and found smoke coming from the two-story structure.
The incident was marked under control in 15 minutes.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.
