Navy unveils uniforms honoring the Blue Angels for Army-Navy game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WAVY) — The United States Naval Academy has unveiled sharp new uniforms ahead of the annual Army-Navy game.

The uniforms are blue with yellow stripes, and have a U.S. flag on the sleeve — just like the flight suits of Blue Angels pilots.

The Midshipmen’s helmets feature F/A-18 Hornets in a delta formation, with a face mask designed to mimic a pilot’s visor.

Are you ready for #ArmyNavy? @NavyFB will be wearing Blue Angels-inspired uniforms for the 118th Army-Navy Game! pic.twitter.com/qndiFz1tcQ — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) November 27, 2017

It’s been a relatively recent tradition for Army and Navy to break out special uniforms for the game. Army has yet to unveil its uniforms for this year.

For last year’s contest, Navy paid tribute to its 1963 team — which featured famed quarterback Roger Staubach. Army, meanwhile, donned uniforms modeled after World War II 82nd paratroopers.

The Midshipmen are set to take on the Black Knights in the 118th Army-Navy game Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

