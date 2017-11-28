Missing Florida teen believed to be with soccer coach

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl missing from Columbia County may be with a school soccer coach.

Deputies are asking for help to find Caitlyn Frisina after the teen left home on her own. According to investigators, the 17-year-old fully erased her phone and left it behind. They also say she withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia on Sunday.

“Let somebody know that you are safe. We miss you pumpkin and we love you. And we want to hear from you,” her mother, Scarlet Frisina said.

The sheriff’s office says she may be with 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez in a red Mercury Sable with Florida tag Z04CSC.

NBC affiliate WTLV says Rodriguez was a head boys’ soccer coach at Columbia County School District. The district has since released a statement saying they have suspended Rodriguez pending the investigation.

Frisina’s parents say he’s also a family friend.

“We had communicated during the week through Thanksgiving,” Ward Frisina said. “And now I texted him first thing that morning, like ‘Hey have you heard anything? Have you talked to anyone that knows?’ And I haven’t heard anything. I can’t get a hold of him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (386) 719-2005.



