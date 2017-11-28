Man accused of walking into Virginia IHOP naked

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police were called to the IHOP on N. Main Street Thanksgiving day for the report of a nude person.

An officer responded and arrested 26-year-old Darrin Bass. Mr. Bass reportedly took off all his clothing then walked into the restaurant just before 1 p.m. to use the restroom.

He was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a charge of indecent exposure.

