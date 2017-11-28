Louisa County students design anti-bullying cleats to be worn by NFL player

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A professional football player for the New York Giants will don a special pair of cleats this Sunday that was designed by a group of students in Louisa County.

8News affiliate Newsplex reports that 12 students — two from each public school in Louisa County — were selected to collectively paint a pair of size 14 ‘anti-bullying’ Nike cleats that will be worn by New York Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn.

Wynn, a Louisa County High School graduate, surprised students during a district-wide anti-bullying pep rally last month. He gave them the pair of cleats and promised to wear them on the field for the team’s December 3 game against the Oakland Raiders.

“It’s important that somebody from Louisa has made it to become a national hero,” Louisa County art teacher Becky Massie told Newsplex. “The fact that he is giving back to these kids and they are giving back to him in a special way is great.”

Before tackling the final project, students first practiced Monday morning on a pair of old sneakers.

“I’m going to paint a world with people around it holding hands and it says a bully-free world,” student Elizabeth Palmer said.

Louisa County Public Schools have implemented a zero tolerance for bullying policy, and this project is just another way they’re striving to get the message across.

“Every student deserves the right to come to school in an environment that’s inviting and free of bullying,” said LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley.

For Week 13 of the season this Sunday, the NFL will celebrate it’s “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign where players are invited to wear customized cleats that represent a charitable cause.

