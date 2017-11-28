Give blood, get a free Firehouse sub and gas card on ‘Giving Tuesday’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Blood Services (VBS) is launching two programs on “Giving Tuesday” in the hopes of encouraging Richmonders to donate blood this holiday season.

VBS is partnering with Richmond firefighter Brett Osterhout, who recently survived a battle with leukemia and is the owner of Firehouse Subs sandwich shop in Glen Allen. Anyone who donates blood at the VBS Innsbrook Community Donor Center will be given a voucher for a free sub sandwich at Osterhout’s Firehouse Subs shop, located at the Shoppes of Innsbrook. Osterhout and his fellow firefighters will be on hand to kick off the campaign from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, Haley Buick GMC has a way for customers to pass the time as they wait for their car to be serviced – donate blood. Called “Give and Get Tuesdays,” the dealership will invite customers to drive in a new 2018 GMV Terrain to the VBS Arboretum Donor Center, where a blood donation will be rewarded with a $10 gas card. This will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

