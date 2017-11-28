Former Orange County softball coach faces additional sex assault charges in Spotsylvania Co.

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — A former softball coach from Central Virginia who was already facing 34 sexual assault charges involving children in Orange County is now being charged with 12 additional sexual assault charges in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police charged Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Virginia with four counts of object sexual penetration, four counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile by a custodian.

A Spotsylvania County grand jury handed up the additional indictments Tuesday.

Rothgeb is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

All of the charges stem from two females who came forward to state police investigators alleging sexual abuse by Rothgeb while she worked as a volunteer softball coach in Orange and Spotsylvania counties. State Police began investigating in the summer of 2016.

Rothgeb, who also worked as a youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s until the early 2000s.

Anyone with additional information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

