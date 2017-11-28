Family dog dies in East End Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico family is grieving the loss of their family dog after their pet died in a house fire in the county’s east end.

Henrico County firefighters said they were called to the fire in the 7700 block of Harewood Lane around 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of a two-story home. Due to a lack of fire hydrants, firefighters used water tankers to supply water to fight the fire.

As more firefighters arrived, fire crews were able to go inside the house too look for trapped occupants in the house.

Crews found the family dog who had already died from his injuries but were unable to find any residents inside.

The fire was brought under control in just over an hour.

Fire officials said that no people were injured in the fire and that the fire marshal is currently investigating to determine the cause.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.