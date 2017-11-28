Pemberton Elementary closed due to power outage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pemberton Elementary School will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage, Andy Jenks with Henrico Public Schools said.

NEW: Pemberton Elementary School will be CLOSED today, Tuesday, Nov. 28, because of the power outage resulting from a vehicle accident. Pemberton is the only school being impacted. pic.twitter.com/yc9K5IiNKH — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) November 28, 2017

According to Dominion, a vehicle hit a power pole on Pemberton Road at Dehaven Drive around 5:30 a.m. This knocked out power to the elementary school.

Crews do not expect the power to be restored until Tuesday afternoon.

Pemberton Elementary is the only school being impacted.

Henrico Police said that during the crash, a Dominion Energy vehicle was struck.

Traffic is being impacted on Pemberton from Quioccasin to Three Chopt Road. Police urge drives to use Gaskins or Parham Roads as an alternate route.

