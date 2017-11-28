Detectives search for missing Virginia teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

14-year-old Kamayiah Wheeler was last seen leaving Woodrow Wilson High School on foot, heading toward Airline Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Detectives say Wheeler is in crisis and could try to harm herself.

She’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pants, pink sneakers, a blue jacket and a pink headband.

