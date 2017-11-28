Chance for snow in Hawaii this week?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON/WRIC) — Cold, rainy weather in Hawaii has led some to predict heavy snowfall on some of the island’s mountain summits in the next day or so.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning on some of the islands summits until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Total accumulations of four to eight inches are expected through Tuesday afternoon.

Rain may also mix with snow between bursts of heavier snow showers.

Meanwhile, the rest of the islands will be experiencing heavy rainfall, including 6 inches for some areas.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu noted Monday that a ranger reported slushy snow and ice on summit roadways Monday afternoon. As a result, the summit has been closed to Mauna Kea.

The National Weather Service reports that while some may find snow in Hawaii strange, it apparently isn’t as rare as you may think. It snows at the summits of the highest volcanoes on the Big Island – Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea – which are both located above 13,000 feet, just about every year.

While the precipitation is expected to continue over the Hawaiian islands throughout the week, temperatures are expected to go up by Wednesday, putting an end to the snow on the volcanic summits.

