Aldi issues recall of protein bars

(WRIC) — Aldi is pulling some of their protein bars off their shelves Tuesday.

The company says they are voluntarily recalling some of their 9.5 oz. boxes of Fit & Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars packages, with the UPC Code 41498-18695, after a small piece of yellow plastic was found by a consumer.

The only products affected by the recall are the bars that have a best by day of May 24, 2018.

There have been no illnesses or injuries reported.

For more information on the recall, click here.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.