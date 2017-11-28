73-year-old Virginia woman dead after crashing into tree

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Eastern Virginia woman died when her vehicle hit a tree Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster County.

Virginia State Police said that Nancy D. Chillton, 73, was traveling on Route 201 in when her vehicle veered left across the center line and ran off the road into a tree. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m.

Police said that the incident happened just south of the intersection with Mary Ball Road.

Chillton, who was from Lancaster, was taken to Rappahannock General Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.