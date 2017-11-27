With no power at dorms, hundreds of William and Mary students could be displaced for days

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — About 400 William and Mary students could be displaced from their dorms for days after a failed transformer caused a power outage on Monday.

William and Mary officials say a transformer caught fire behind Fauquier Hall in the Botetourt Complex of dorms around 9 a.m. Power was restored to most of the campus, but the Botetourt Complex and Keck Lab are expected to be without power for “several days.”

Four dorms in the Botetourt Complex are affected, according to William and Mary spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan, and residents have been temporarily relocated off campus at two local hotels. Shuttle services will be in place to take students to and from campus.

Dominion Energy says crews are working “around the clock” to make the repairs.

