WATCH: First lady reveals White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump helped unveil this year’s holiday decorations. The theme for 2017 is “Time-Honored Traditions.”

The first lady personally selected every detail of the decorations this year, according to White House officials.

The decorations she chose include more than 12,000 ornaments, at least 18,000 feet of string lights and more than 1,000 feet of garland. She also picked out 71 wreaths and 53 Christmas trees.

About 150 volunteers from 29 states helped put them all up, spending at least 1,600 hours decorating throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. Children and students from a military base nearby were also invited to get a look at the decorations and work on arts and crafts, according to the Associated Press.

The official White House Christmas tree, an 18-foot balsam, has also been set up in the White House Blue Room. According to the AP, the tree is decorated with ornaments that display the seals of every state and U.S. territory.

The White House is expected to welcome at least 25,000 visitors during the holiday season, the AP reports. They say 31,000 cookies have been baked in preparation.

