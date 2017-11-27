VIDEO: Police searching for suspects who robbed Carytown 7-Eleven on Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help in identifying the men who are suspected of an armed robbery which occurred inside a Carytown 7-Eleven.

At approximately 6:10 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 23, three unknown males wearing masks entered the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of West Cary Street.

According to police, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. All three took money and items from the store.

No injuries were reported.

All three suspects fled on foot and were last seen heading south into an alleyway.

(Pictured holding weapon) A male in his early-20s. He was wearing a navy jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes. Suspect 2: A male in his early-20s. He was wearing a white mask over his face, a black sweatshirt with a red hood, grey gloves, and black pants.

A male in his early-20s. He was wearing a white mask over his face, a black sweatshirt with a red hood, grey gloves, and black pants. Suspect 3: A male in his early-20s. He was last seen wearing a light blue mask over his face, a black sweatshirt with a hood, grey gloves, and grey pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

