Victims in Chesterfield triple murder shot in the back

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is troubling new information about the Thanksgiving day murders of three people in Chesterfield.

According to the Richmond Medical Examiner, two of the victims died after being shot in the back.

Autopsies revealed that 30-year-old Candice Kunze and her boyfriend Andrew Buthorn were both shot from behind. Kunze’s mother Jeanett Gattis was also shot and killed.

The man detectives say pulled the trigger was in court on Monday to face three charges of first-degree murder as well as using a firearm to commit a felony.

“In a case where you have more than one person killed in a single act, the case could be turned into a capital murder case which could potentially involve the death penalty, ” explains 8News legal analyst Russ Stone, “It’s not unusual to charge it first degree at this stage.”

Suspect Christopher Gattis was married to Jeanett. Candice was his stepdaughter.

Chesterfield Police arrested Gattis on Thanksgiving night inside the family’s home on Dogwood Ridge Court.

8News learned that police had been dispatched to that home seven times over the past eight years including once for a disturbance with a weapon.

A search warrant for the home which could offer details about what officers discovered when they arrived at the scene is sealed by court order.

The suspect worked as a youth coordinator at Grace Lutheran Church. The church says it has suspended Gattis without pay. He’s in jail with no bond.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday for Jeanett Gattis and her daughter Candice Kunze.

Friends have also started a Go Fund Me account to help Jeanett’s son Adam pay for their funerals and other expenses.

