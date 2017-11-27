Richmond ranked 11th most sinful city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Las Vegas may be Sin City, but Richmond isn’t far behind.

Wallethub recently came out with a ranking of the most sinful cities in America, and Richmond came in at No. 11.

The site ranked cities based on categories like jealousy, greed, and lust.

Richmond was ranked first in the lust category.

Wallethub used crime, drinking, adult entertainment and donation statistics to compile the report.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.