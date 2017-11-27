Richmond big man Golden named A-10 Rookie of the Week

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

Redshirt freshman Grant Golden has been named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Golden, who entered the week having never scored more than 13 points in a game, registered three 20-point games, including a career-high 26 points in the Spiders win over UAB in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic last Monday.

Golden also set career marks on the boards, recording at least seven rebounds in three games and grabbing a game-high 10 against Georgetown on Saturday in his first career double-double.

For the week, Golden averaged 19.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in the Spiders four games while shooting 59 percent from the field. Dating back to last Monday, Golden’s 78 total points are tied for 12th most in the nation.

Against UAB on November 20, Golden became the first player in the country this season to record at least 26 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the same game as the Spiders topped the Blazers, 63-50.

Early foul trouble limited Golden to a season-low 22 minutes Tuesday against Cincinnati in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic, but he responded with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds against Louisiana in the third-place game the following day. For his efforts in the Caymans, Golden was named to the event’s all-tournament team.

Saturday against Georgetown, Golden became the first Spiders freshman with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a game in more than 18 years (Charles Stephens – February 8, 1999). He was one of only three freshman with three 20-point games over the last week along with Duke’s Marvin Bagley III and Oklahoma’s Trae Young.

Golden is less than a year removed from undergoing a heart procedure that cut short his true freshman season last December after nine games. He is currently Richmond’s leading scorer, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Golden and the rest of the Spiders will be back in action Wednesday evening at the Robins Center against Vermont, defending champs of the America East Conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM ET.