Police: Man steals donation jar for children’s hospital at Chesterfield Walmart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Crime Solvers needs your help finding the man who they say stole money intended for a charitable donation at a North Chesterfield Walmart.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked into the Walmart at 5700 Hopkins Road. Surveillance cameras captured images of him as he walked straight to a table in the center of the store.

Police said on that table was a jar containing cash donations intended for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. He took the jar off the table, walked from the store and got into a burgundy or maroon sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male who appears to be in his 20’s. He has facial hair on his chin, and wore brown boots, blue denim jeans, a dark-colored, three-quarter-length coat and a tan hat.

If you can help identify this man, or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield County or the city of Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660, crimesolvers.net or the P3 app on your smart phone.

