Police ID Richmond man fatally struck by vehicle while fleeing from police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man died after he and a Henrico police officer were struck by a vehicle on Monday morning.

Henrico police received a call just before 6 a.m. for a disorderly man at the Dunkin’ Donuts located in the 7300 block of Staples Mill Road.

According to employees, the man — who has been identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey A. Quintard — was acting suspiciously and was mumbling to himself. He allegedly told an employee, “if I leave here, I’m [going to] die.”

Employees say they then called the police, but Quintard left and started walking down Staples Mill Road before police arrived.

Police caught up with the man and located him in the median. When officers began speaking with him, the man fled and was struck by a vehicle, police said. An officer was also struck.

This happened on Staples Mill Road near Crocket Street.

Both were transported to the hospital. The officer is expected to be OK, but the man passed away from his injuries Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.