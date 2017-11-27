Opening arguments heard in case of Chesterfield nurse who disappeared in 2014

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 26-year-old Zulma Pabon was last seen June 6th, 2014 leaving her job as a nurse at St. Francis Medical Center. Her car, a white Nissan Altima was found a few days later at a trailer park in Chester.

Two years later, her live-in boyfriend and father of her son, John Gibbs was charged with her murder, though Pabon’s body was never found.

According to prosecutors, Pabon was intending to leave Gibbs shortly before her disappearance. She had rented an apartment and bought furniture for the new place, convinced their relationship was going nowhere.

They say Pabon became increasingly fearful of Gibbs claiming he started stalking her and telling her that if she left him he would kill himself or do something else. The Commonwealth’s Attorneys says Gibbs was not cooperative with police or Pabon’s family following her disappearance and that he showed bizarre behavior.

Meanwhile, the defense painted Pabon as someone with depression. They say she admitted to friends that she had started cutting herself and that she was having an affair. They said Pabon had become mentally unstable adding there was no evidence of abuse, struggle or a crime inside their home at the time of her disappearance. Attorneys for Gibbs say no criminal evidence was found inside Pabon’s car.

We also started hearing from witnesses Monday including friends and co-workers of Pabon’s. They say she would never have left her son. The trial is scheduled to last two weeks. Stay with 8news for updates.

