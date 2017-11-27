Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Jeff Davis Highway crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials in Chesterfield County said that a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened Monday afternoon on Jefferson Davis Highway in the county.

Fire officials said that it is still unclear how many vehicles were involved, but the incident happened near Station Road, just south of Chippenham Parkway.

All northbound lanes are closed. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

