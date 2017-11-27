Man found dead in Chesterfield shopping center parking lot, shot by off-duty police officer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting that left a teenager dead and an off-duty police officer injured,

Chesterfield County Police responded to 4200 block of Beulah Road just before 12:30 a.m. Officers found one juvenile male found dead in the parking lot in front of Roses Retail Store in ChesterTowne Square Shopping Center on Beulah and Hopkins Roads.

Police say an off-duty Richmond Police Officer was trying to sell an electronic gaming system. A teenager pulled a gun on the officer, which led to an exchange of gun fire between both parties. The officer was shot, treated and released. The male suspect was shot and died at the scene.

A Chesterfield County forensic team is on scene investigating and searching two vehicles parked in the parking lot.

