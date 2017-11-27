Henrico police officer, man struck by vehicle on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man and a Henrico police officer were struck by a vehicle on Staples Mill Road near Crocket Street Monday morning.

Henrico police received a call just before 6 a.m. for a disorderly man. When police arrived on scene, the man was located in the median.

According to police, when officers began speaking with him, the man fled and was struck by a vehicle. An officer was also struck.

Both were transported to the hospital. The officer is expected to be OK, but the man sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

