GWAR signs up thousands for bone marrow donor registry

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Richmond-based band GWAR has signed up thousands of people to donate bone marrow after a member was recently diagnosed with cancer.

GWAR partnered with an organization called Love Hope Strength earlier this year after guitarist Michael Derks was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

Love Hope Strength’s national tour manager Rob Rushing said, “They’re the Number 1 band we’ve had on our virtual drive.”

Rushing says GWAR has added about 3,000 people to the registry so far.

At GWAR concerts, fans are being asked to swab their cheeks so their DNA can be entered into the national database. If they later match with someone in need of a donation, they’ll receive a phone call asking if they want to proceed.

You can also sign up online here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.