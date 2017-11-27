Fox tests positive for rabies in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a fox tested positive for rabies in Henrico County.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, Henrico Animal Protection Police Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Holly Ave. for a fox chasing a cat.

A resident told police that the fox had chased the cat off the front porch but did not injure the cat. The fox then ran under a shed.

Officers located the fox was nearby and found it acting strangely. Officers euthanized the fox and submitted it to the State Lab for rabies testing.

The fox tested positive for rabies.

There were no confirmed or other exposures reported.

This is the seventh confirmed rabies case in 2017 for Henrico County.

Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior or any exposure to wildlife or companion animals to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.