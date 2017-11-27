Family, friends say teen killed by off-duty Richmond officer was just 15

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Throughout the afternoon relatives and classmates stopped by the Chestertowne Shopping Center on Beulah Road to light a candle in memory of the teen they identify as 15-year-old Jacob Baumgart. We’re told he was a student at Meadowbrook High School.

“He was a really nice person. I mean, he was so sweet.” says classmate Maria Barrera.

The collection of candles mark the spot in this shopping center parking lot where the Chesterfield teen was shot and killed early Monday by an off-duty Richmond police officer in what appears to have been an Xbox sale gone horribly wrong. Police have since identified the officer as Robert Misegades.

“I heard like pop pop pop around 12:30 last night as I laid down,” says neighbor Joanne Craig. She lives next to the shopping center and heard the gunfire.

Chesterfield police tell 8News a meeting for the Xbox deal was arranged for at the shopping center on social media through a third party. We’re told Misegades was accompanying his friend in the exchange.

During the transaction, police say the teen pulled out a pistol and attempted to rob the officer’s friend. Misegades then exchanged gunfire, both were hit, Baumgart died at the scene.

Friends can’t seem to make sense of the incident, saying Baumgart was a good kid, they had no idea he had a gun and they were just in church with him yesterday.

“He wasn’t a bad person. Maybe that is something, was something, that happened because he doesn’t know what he was doing,” says Barrera.

Another mystery is why the Richmond officer would participate in late night deal in a dark empty parking lot, something the Richmond police department constantly warns citizens not to do. The department is on record reminding citizens using craigslist and other online selling sites to meet in the daytime and public places like cafes and restaurants. This was a warning from a major back in 2014.

“The thing that concerns us the most in the Richmond police department are the individual robberies,” Major Scott Booth said back in December, 2014. “Make sure you know the area that you’re going into. If you don’t know the area do some research.”

Police said Misegades was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery. The incident is still under investigation.

