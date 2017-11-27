Attorney: Giarnforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter

FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017, booking photo originally provided by the Gallatin County Detention Center shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont. A Montana judge has ordered the release on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, of the mug shot taken of the state's lone Congressman after he was convicted of assaulting a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the special election that put him in office. More than 100 pages of documents, photos and audio from the investigation into Gianforte were released under a court order on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (Gallatin County Detention Center via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An attorney for a reporter assaulted by a Montana congressman on the eve of his election says the lawmaker’s spokesman lied when he said “no one was misled” by the Republican’s initial denial of responsibility.

The attorney for Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs sent a cease and desist letter on Monday telling U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and his staff to stop making “false and defamatory statements” about Jacobs.

A law enforcement report released Nov. 17 revealed that Gianforte falsely told investigators that Jacobs had instigated the May 24 confrontation at his campaign office.

Spokesman Travis Hall said in response to the report that “no one was misled” by Gianforte’s initial statements to investigators.

Gianforte later apologized and pleaded guilty to criminal assault.

Hall could not be reached immediately for comment.

