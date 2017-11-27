Attorney: Giarnforte spokesman lied about attack on reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An attorney for a reporter assaulted by a Montana congressman on the eve of his election says the lawmaker’s spokesman lied when he said “no one was misled” by the Republican’s initial denial of responsibility.

The attorney for Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs sent a cease and desist letter on Monday telling U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and his staff to stop making “false and defamatory statements” about Jacobs.

A law enforcement report released Nov. 17 revealed that Gianforte falsely told investigators that Jacobs had instigated the May 24 confrontation at his campaign office.

Spokesman Travis Hall said in response to the report that “no one was misled” by Gianforte’s initial statements to investigators.

Gianforte later apologized and pleaded guilty to criminal assault.

Hall could not be reached immediately for comment.

