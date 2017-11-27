AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old NC girl

Mariah Woods (Credit: WNCN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl out of Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said search crews are looking for Mariah Kay Woods, who was reported missing sometime Sunday night.

Volunteer firefighters are searching the area of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

She has brown hair and blue eyes, who stands approximately 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff immediately at (910) 455-3113, or call 911 or *HP.

