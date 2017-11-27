180 people allege sex assault at massage parlor chain

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 180 people claim they were sexually assaulted at Massage Envy parlors, the largest chain of massage parlors in the country.

Many of the accusers say their complaints were mishandled or ignored.

In court documents, Massage Envy claims it is not liable for sexual assault at franchise locations. Furthermore, the company is looking at creating a set of best-practices for handling these sorts of incidents going forward.

“It is almost impossible for me to find the right words to express how violated I felt and how scared I was,” Tara Woodley, who is suing Massage Envy over an alleged sexual assault said.

At least one former therapist is behind bars.

James Deiter pleaded guilty to assaulting nine women while working at a Massage Envy location.

